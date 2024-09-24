Donald Trump hands $100 to PA mom of 3 for groceries in viral video, gets mixed reactions: ‘This is more than…’

Donald Trump was captured on video giving $100 to a Pennsylvania mom of three for her groceries. The former president also promised to lower supermarket prices if he is elected as president in November. The incident took place on Monday, September 23, during a campaign stop.

The video of the incident was posted to X by Trump’s campaign team, with the caption, “President @realDonaldTrump helps a mom of 3 pay for her groceries”.

“Here, it’s gonna go down a little,” Trump says, handing the money to the woman. “It just went down 100 bucks.”

“Thank you so much,” the woman says, after chuckling along with the others present at the scene.

“We’ll do that for you from the White House, alright?” Trump tells the woman, and then goes on to compliment her sons.

“Beautiful,” Trump says, and then asks if they were her children. “Perfecto.”

The former president has previously promised that if he wins the race to the White House, he will tackle the growing inflation and lower everyday costs of things like groceries and gas.

Mixed reactions

Trump supporters showered praises on him in the comment section of the video, with many comparing him to Kamala Harris. “This is more than Kamala has ever done to help any American,” one user wrote, while another said, “Comrade Kamala could never do this, Trump is real & genuine, Kamala is fake.” “That’s my president!” one user exclaimed. Another wrote, “President Trump is the people’s President”.

“Trump does this all the time, without the camera’s going. The media will never give Trump kudos for this,” one user wrote. “Trump will make America great again,” one user wrote, while another said, “President Trump is kind and genuine”.

Some users, however, were not impressed, and thought the effort was “fake.” “Brought grandkids to rally, and now paying a voter…fake AF!! This won’t change anyone’s vote,” one user wrote. Another said, “Wait, he said “we’ll do that for you for the White House” as in he’s bribing someone for a vote? Also why did he feel the need to have this taped for posting instead of just doing it privately? I’m not impressed”. “So genuine with 100 cameras on this,” said a user, using sarcasm.