Donald Trump Jr asked about his ambitions of becoming US President. He responds

US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., hinted on Wednesday in Qatar that he may one day take his father’s place in the Oval Office.

Trump Jr. said that he has the ‘calling’ to become the US President one day, but doesn’t know yet if he will actually run.

“So the answer is I don’t know, maybe one day. You know, that calling is there. I’ll always be very active in terms of being a vocal proponent of these things,” Reuters quoted Trump Jr as saying at the Qatar Economic Forum.

Donald Trump Jr. then praised his father, President Donald Trump, on how ‘he has changed’ the Republican party.

“I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party, I think it’s the America First party now, the MAGA party, however you want to look at it. For the first time ever, the Republican Party actually has a bench of America First fighters,” he added.

The 47-year-old said at the same event that the Trump Organisation , where he is executive vice president, was not doing business with government entities.

Donald Trump Jr.’s first reaction to the idea of succeeding his father as the US President

Donald Trump Jr.’s first reaction to the idea of succeeding his father Donald Trump as the US President was one of a bit of a shock. Speaking alongside 1789 Capital founder Omeed Malik, he said that it was an honour to be asked that question.

“Here we go. Well. Oh boy. It’s an honour to be asked and an honour to see that some people are okay with it,” Trump said.

Donald Trump Jr has emerged as a political force in his own right. Reuters reported in November that he was the most influential Trump family member in the transition as his father built the most controversial cabinet in modern US history.