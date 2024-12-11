Donald Trump mocks Justin Trudeau after dinner meeting: ‘Governor of Canada’

US President-elect Donald Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social media platform Truth Social, referring to him as the “Governor of Canada.”

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago for dinner with US President-elect Donald Trump, where they discussed Trump’s warning to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canada if the government fails to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs into the United States.

In a post on Truth Social mocking the Canadian prime minister, Trump said, “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada.”

During the dinner, when Trudeau warned that a 25 percent tariff would devastate the Canadian economy, President-elect Donald Trump reportedly suggested that Canada could become the 51st state of the United States. Trump reiterated this in an NBC News interview over the weekend and again in a post on Tuesday.

The suggestion, often joked about, fits with Trump’s history of provocative remarks, particularly on social media, that are sometimes seen as either jokes or bluster.

“I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT,” Trump said in his post.

“The president-elect’s mockery of Canada and its leader is the latest salvo after his promise to impose steep tariffs on Canadian exports,” The New York Times reported.

Publicly, Trump and Trudeau described their meeting at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago estate as successful.

Trump has accused top trading partners Canada and Mexico of not doing enough to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Despite both countries being part of a trilateral free-trade agreement with the US, he has threatened tariffs against them.

After their dinner in Florida, Trump called it “a very productive meeting,” while Trudeau described the conversation as “excellent.”