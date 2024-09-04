Donald Trump pleads not guilty to revised indictment charges

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said in a court filing on Tuesday that he would plead not guilty to criminal charges in a revised indictment accusing him of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Trump, the Republican candidate in the Nov. 5 presidential election, waived his right to appear in court and instead authorized his lawyers to enter the plea.

What’s changed and what remains the same in revised indictment

The revised indictment, obtained last week by Special Counsel Jack Smith, includes the same four charges prosecutors brought against Trump last year. He was accused of attempting to defraud the United States, obstruct congressional certification of the election and deprive voters of their right to a fair vote.

The new indictment dropped and reframed certain allegations after the U.S. Supreme Court determined that Trump has broad immunity from criminal prosecution over official actions he took as president.

The indictment continues to assert that Trump lost the 2020 election but “was determined to remain in power” and sought to subvert the election results. The original charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, remain intact. These charges are tied to Trump’s actions surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters during the joint session of Congress meant to certify the election results.

US district Judge grants Trump permission to skip arraignment

Trump appeared in federal court in Washington in August 2023 to plead not guilty to the charges in the initial indictment.

Prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to determine the next steps after the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling.

Keeping Trump’s request, District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted him permission not to appear in person at the arraignment. The arraignment will coincide with a status conference scheduled for Thursday, where further developments in the case will be discussed.

The Supreme Court ruling, handed down in July, established that a former president is immune from prosecution for official acts conducted during their time in office. However, this immunity does not extend to unofficial acts, leaving Trump vulnerable to legal action for his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Trump’s legal team has been actively seeking to delay the trial until after the November 2024 presidential election, in which Trump is a candidate, running against current Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.