Donald Trump shares warm moments with his grandchildren at NC rally: ‘Vote for grandpa’|Watch

Donald Trump shared a warm moment with his grandchildren at a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, September 21. The former president’s grandkids,Luke and Carolina, joined him on the stage as he spoke to rallygoers. Luke and Carolina Trump are the children of Eric and Lara Trump.

“We also have…a very important member of my family. Far more important than Eric or Lara,” Trump joked on stage. “And her name is Carolina.”

“And she’s beautiful and she’s sweet and she doesn’t know how evil life is,” he added. “Can I ask Carolina to come up? Is that possible?”

Trump then reappeared at the podium with his granddaughter, 5, taking her to the microphone. “Make American great again,” Carolina said, confusing “America” and “American.”

As the crowd cheered, Trump introduced Luke and invited him on stage. “Would anybody like to meet Luke? Her brother? Luke, come on up,” the former president said, and then went on to pick up Luke and bring him to the podium.

Luke, 7, urged the crowd to ‘vote for grandpa,” as the crowd cheered loudly.

Trump then told the audience that he asked Luke to say something else. “I whispered into his ear, so cute, I said, ‘Say MAGA,’” the presidential candidate said. “He said, ‘Vote for grandpa.’”

“He didn’t care what I said and that was actually much better,” Trump added.

Trump revealed that Lara , his daughter-in-law, grew up in North Carolina. Throughout the rest of his speech, he spoke against Kamala Harris, his opponent.

Previously, during the same rally, Trump explained how important it was to get the vote out in the Tar Heel State. “Exactly 45 days from now, we’re going to win North Carolina,” he predicted. “We’re going to defeat Kamala Harris, and we’re going to make America great again.”