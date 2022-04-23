Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Day of Equality celebrated at SFU

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dr. Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary celebrations, Chetna Association of Canada partnered with the Consulate General of India (Vancouver) and observed Equality Day on April 14, 2022 at Simon Fraser University (SFU) library, in Burnaby, Canada. Chetna’s treasurer, Surjit Bains, acknowledged the unceded territories where the event was being hosted and expressed his gratitude to the First Nations.Harsh Thakore of the Thakore Charitable Foundation, Surinder Sandhu (General Secretary of Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha), and Rakesh Kumar from Calgary (a trustee of Sant SarwanDass Charitable Trust of Western Canada) graced the occasion.