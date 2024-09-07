Dramatic auto theft in Mississauga: Ramanpreet Singh arrested after he tries to drive over police cars at Tim Hortons drive-thru \

A shocking video went viral on the internet where the driver of a stolen vehicle is seen trying to escape while driving over multiple police cruisers. A Punjabi origin male suspect was arrested by the police and identified as 25-year-old Ramanpreet Singh from Brampton. Peel Region police said on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, just after 6:30 p.m., officers received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the area of Westwood Mall near Goreway Drive and Etude Drive in Mississauga. It was reported that an individual in a Ford Bronco was believed to be in possession of stolen property and in possession of weapons. Officers located the vehicle at a Tim Horton’s drive-thru, and in addition to the possession of stolen property, officers determined that the vehicle was stolen. Officers surrounded the vehicle in order to stop it from fleeing. The driver attempted to flee in the vehicle but was taken into custody. Damage was caused to the police cruisers. The suspect suffered minor injuries. Singh, a 25-year-old man from Brampton is charged with: possession of Property Obtained by Crime (X3); Flight from Peace Officer; Dangerous Operation and obstruct Peace Officer. He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. Video circulating on social media shows the large red and black Bronco sitting atop the cruiser. In the video, police arrive to box in the vehicle at what appears to be a drive-thru window. The driver initially tries to reverse, but sees that he cannot back away. An officer then gets out of his vehicle and points a gun at the passenger-side window and tries to instruct the driver. After a moment, the vehicle is then seen accelerating forward and attempting to go over the police cruiser to escape. However, the vehicle is unable to fully mount the cruiser and eventually backs off, revealing a shattered front window on the cruiser. Speaking with CP24, Peel police Cons. Tyler Bell said that with the rise in auto thefts, police have had to step up their tactics as well. “Sadly as we’ve seen over the last year-and-a-half, the rapid increase in stolen vehicles, with that comes increased tactics that we have to use to try and prevent these dangerous situations from unfolding and having tragic consequences,” Bell said.