Drastic cuts in immigration policy will expel 2.3 million people over: Migrant and Housing Advocates

Migrant and refugee leaders, along with housing advocates, gathered last week at the House of Commons to demand an immediate end to immigration cuts, systemic exploitation, and racist rhetoric. The press conference took place just hours before Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s appearance before the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration (CIMM) to discuss Canada’s immigration levels for 2025-2027.

The migrant and justice groups called for bold action to address Canada’s deepening housing and affordability crisis, as well as the urgent need for permanent resident status for all migrants rejecting recent immigration changes.

It was noted in the conference that drastic and misguided changes to immigration policy over the last 18 months will expel 2.3 million people over the next two years, exacerbating a growing humanitarian crisis. These cuts and an avalanche of restrictions—including new limits on permanent residency, cuts to refugee resettlement, and bans on family reunification—are pushing millions into precarious and potentially undocumented situations. “This government’s decision to slash immigration and scapegoat migrants for the housing and affordability crises is cruel, unjust, and economically short-sighted,” said Sarom Rho, spokesperson for the Migrant Rights Network. “Migrants are vital to Canada’s communities and economy—we need permanent residency and rights, not cuts and exploitation.”

The recent changes will particularly force precarious international students, temporary foreign workers, refugees and undocumented people into situations of greater abuse and violence.

One of these people is Navjot Salaria, an international student graduate. “Over the years, international students have been vital to Canada’s economy, contributing billions of dollars in tuition fees, housing rent, and other costs. Many of them rely on the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program as a pathway to permanent residency,” said Salaria, a member of the Post-Graduate Work Permit Holders Committee & Naujawan Support Network, a committee and organization of international students and immigrant workers fighting exploitation, such as through their 24/7 encampment protest in Brampton since August 30, 2024. “Yet, as 200,000 PGWP holders face imminent permit expirations in 2024 and 2025, the government’s abrupt policy shifts expose a lack of commitment and stability, leaving these students’ futures in jeopardy.”

Without permanent resident status, migrants face abuse and exploitation.

“I came as a migrant farmworker and was physically and verbally mistreated. What me and other migrant workers face is slavery. Now the federal government and the media is saying that we are responsible for the housing crisis. We did not cause the crisis. We live in some of the worst homes, and pay the highest rent. Justin Trudeau called us a tap, to turn off and on, when he likes. But I am standing here to say I am a person. I have feelings. I deserve rights,” said Monieya Jess, an undocumented former migrant farmworker and member of Migrant Workers Alliance for Change. “Now I am undocumented. Without papers, we’re blowing in the wind and can’t hold on to anything. Our families depend on us, but nobody will hire us and it’s hard to survive. PM Trudeau promised regularization of undocumented people – now he needs to deliver it. Without migrants there’s no Canada, we need status.”

Changes for International students and graduated students