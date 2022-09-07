Dutch City First In World To Ban Meat Advertisements Over Climate Worries: Report

As part of a strategy to cut greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, a Dutch city has become the first in the world to outlaw commercials featuring meat. According to the BBC, the city of Haarlem banned the meat advertisements in order to decrease meat consumption, and consequently, carbon emissions.

The local government has not yet made up its mind regarding whether to add the same prohibition on sustainable meat advertisements.

The city of Haarlem, which is to the west of Amsterdam and has a population of around 160,000, will enforce the prohibition starting in 2024.

This action is in reaction to recent research that claim that around one-third of the greenhouse emissions responsible for global warming are attributed to meat consumption and production.

The removal of advertisements from public screens, buses, and shelters has sparked criticism from the Central Organisation for Meat Sector who claims that the municipality is “going too far in telling people what’s best for them.”