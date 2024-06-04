Election results 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leads in family bastion Kannauj in early trends

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, who has previously won three Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, was leading in the parliamentary constituency, results of which are being announced on Tuesday by the Election Commission of India. Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the lower house of Parliament, first won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009. This is his fourth bid for the seat in his family’s bastion.