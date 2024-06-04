Election results 2024: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leads in family bastion Kannauj in early trends

PROMOTEDWhen filing his nomination on the last day (April 25) for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh was asked by media persons about the delay. He responded, “There is an old saying: Strike the iron when it is hot. I am here at the right time.”

Read: Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP Police of detaining Samajwadi Party workers ahead of vote counting

e Bharatiya Janata Party had pitted its incumbent MP and perfume trader Subrat Pathak against him.

Kannauj went to polls in the fourth phase on May 13 and recorded a voter turnout of over 60 percent.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress sealed their pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. As part of the pact, the Congress was offered 17 seats to contest in the state, while the remaining 63 went to the Samajwadi Party.Polls for the 543 Lok Sabha seats were conducted in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase ending on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.