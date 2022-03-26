Events in My city

Early Registration for Surrey’s Summer Day Camps Opens April 10

SURREY: Early registration for City of Surrey Summer Day Camps begins on Sunday, April 10 at 9pm. Camps return to higher capacity, with weekly camps for children and youth, ages 3-18, available citywide in all town centres, and two-hour, half-day and full-day camp options available. Fun Zone daily camps will be offered at select locations only. All camps will operate with a Communicable Disease plan in place.

A complete list of offerings can be found in the City’s Summer Day Camp Guide; an online version is available starting March 23, while a printed version will arrive at recreation centres on March 30.

Registration can be completed online, in person or by phone at 604-501-5100. Online registration is encouraged, as space is limited, and spots fill quickly. The City’s flexible payment option allows parents to pay 50% of camp fees upon registration, and the balance on the first day of camp. For more information about Summer Day Camps and to register online, visit surrey.ca/daycamps.

Day of Pink Drag Dim Sum

Out In Schools is an award-winning education program which brings 2SLGBTQIA+ films and facilitators to schools and communities throughout BC. Through 90-minute presentations facilitators use short films centering the lived experiences of queer, trans, and Two-Spirit people to facilitate discussion. Youth, educators, parents, and other community members learn to embrace the diversity and beauty of 2SLGBTQIA+ people and our lives.Your ticket purchase to Day of Pink Drag Dim Sum and any additional donations will support Out In Schools in 2022 and beyond.

Party for Planet returns to Surrey Civic Plazaon April 30, 2022

Party for the Planet, presented by TD, returns to Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday April 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s free event will celebrate the return of the largest in-person Earth Day celebration in B.C. It will feature a Surrey Parks plant sale, environmental workshops, live music, a free plant giveaway, educational speaker series, clothing swap, plant-based food trucks, and activities for all ages to learn about ways they can live more sustainably.

Party for the Planet will offer 1,000 complimentary tomato plants to attendees after the Welcome Ceremony with Mayor and Council at 2:00 p.m. University Drive will feature environmental workshops, exhibitors, and Chickpea and Dirty Vegan plant-based food trucks. The event will also feature a full day of live entertainment on the TD Main Stage, a dance battle on the new Plaza Stage, an expanded Surrey Parks plant sale, Indigenous performers, and an acoustic concert series. Additionally, visitors can enjoy family-friendly activities in the Live Green World located on Civic Plaza featuring a sustainable marketplace, a speaker series, a Surrey Parks display and the Environmental Extravaganza.

New to Party for the Planet, the event will feature an educational speaker series located in the Live Green World where guests can learn about City initiatives and daily practices to live sustainably. Attendees can learn about textile waste and bring second-hand clothing to the clothing swap inside Surrey City Hall. Additional festival activities include a rock-climbing wall and sports activations from Sport Surrey on University Drive. All event activities will meet health and safety guidelines as set out by the Provincial Health Officer, Worksafe BC, Fraser Health and appropriate industry associations.

