Exceptional South Asian community members awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

The King Charles III Coronation Medal was awarded to outstanding individuals in British Columbia during a ceremony with the lieutenant governor.

The Coronation Medal was created to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, which took place on May 6, 2023. It is the first Canadian commemorative medal to mark a coronation.

The Coronation Medal, a Canadian honour was launched by Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and recognizes those who have made significant contributions to Canada and their home province. The medal will be awarded to 30,000 deserving individuals across the country and is the first Canadian honour to mark a coronation.

The Government of B.C. is presenting 551 medals. All members of the legislative assembly and cabinet ministers were invited to participate in awarding the medals, ensuring they reach as many deserving people in the province as possible. Ceremonies are being held throughout the province.

The first ceremony took place at Government House on July 18, 2024, where 60 recipients were recognized. Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, awarded 54 British Columbians with the King Charles III Coronation Medal in a ceremony at HMCS Discovery in Vancouver on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The third will take place in late 2024.

Recipients represent a diverse group of individuals who have made significant contributions to British Columbia or to a particular region or community in the province or attained an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to B.C.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to the recipients of The King Charles III Coronation Medal,” said Premier David Eby. “This distinguished honour recognizes your dedication, unwavering commitment and the profound impact you have made on your communities and our province. It is a testament to the respect and admiration you have earned.”

The work of the recipients spans many sectors and organizations, from non-profits and uniformed services to education and historic or culturally significant institutions. The lieutenant governor’s nominees were recognized at the Vancouver ceremony alongside those nominated by David Eby, Premier of British Columbia.

“I am delighted to recognize another group of remarkable British Columbians with the King Charles III Coronation Medal,” said Austin. “While this medal marks a memorable and historic occasion, it also inspires us to celebrate those who have made positive impacts on communities throughout the province. These opportunities are a deeply meaningful part of my role as lieutenant governor, and I was honoured to put forward the names of these incredible individuals.”

It was an honour for the South Asian community as many of its members have been nominated for this award.

Ajay Dilawri: Ajay Dilawri has made significant contributions to society through his successful career and philanthropic efforts, demonstrating exceptional leadership and innovation in the automotive industry with a commitment to excellence. Ajay’s philanthropic endeavors and charitable work has demonstrated a true commitment to giving back and making a difference in the lives of others.

Harbhajan Surinder Dhillon: Harbhajan Surinder, along with her late husband, founded the Richberry Group, one of Canada’s largest cranberry growers, with operations in British Columbia and Quebec, and the largest Canadian shareholder in Ocean Spray, a global food and beverage company. Surinder’s philanthropic efforts have positively impacted many Canadians.

Sandra Singh: A first-generation immigrant to Canada, Sandra Singh has spent over 20 years in public service leadership in British Columbia, most notably as the Chief Librarian of Vancouver Public Library, and General Manager of Arts, Culture and Community Services and Deputy City Manager at the City of Vancouver. Over her career, she has supported Boards and local governments to implement their visions for their communities, with a professional focus on equity and inclusion for marginalized community members. She has served on the Board of national service organizations and led national initiatives related to library access for Canadians facing barriers to equity.

Satwinder Kaur Bains, Abbotsford was awarded for educating the next generation on the intersections of culture, society, race and migration.

Arjan Singh Bhullar, Richmond, famous wrestler was given the medal for being a championship mixed-martial arts fighter and community leadership.

Shushma Datt, of Burnaby was recognized for decades of service and a pioneer of South Asian media in B.C.

Randip Janda, Vancouver was awarded for breaking barriers as the first South Asian full-time radio colour commentator in the National Hockey League.

Ninu Kang, Surrey was given the medal for championing anti-racism and ending gender-based violence.

Harinder Mahil, Coquitlam was nominated for decades of service fighting for immigrant and human rights, and for co-founding the Canadian Farmworkers’ Union.

Jasbir Singh Romana, Surrey was given the award for being a well-respected member of the South Asian media community.

Vivek Savkur, Surrey, president of BC India Business Network was regognized for successfully promoting Indo-Canadian relations and trade.

Balwinder William Sundhu, Kamloops was nominated for expertise in the Canadian justice system and international human rights law to promote justice in B.C. and abroad

Vineet Taneja, Surrey was recognized for building one of B.C.’s most successful food-manufacturing businesses.

Sahib Thind, of Surrey was recognized for decades of leadership fighting racism and bringing justice and an apology for the 1914 Komagata Maru incident.

Harjinder Thind, Surrey, famous radio show host was recognized for being a well-respected member of the South Asian media community.

Many more South Asian community members have made it to this list and have been awarded with this honour. We congratulate all of the dedicated members for there immense contributions towards their community.