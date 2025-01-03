‘Fantastic start to 2025’: Diljit Dosanjh meets Indian PM Modi

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time and termed the meeting a fantastic start to 2025. The singer, who had recently concluded his months-long pan-India Dil-Luminati tour, took to social media and posted glimpses of his meeting with the PM.

“A fantastic start to 2025. A memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi ji. We talked about a lot of things, including music of course!,” Dosanjh wrote on X and shared some pictures where he is seen wearing a black suit with a black turban.

The PM also responded to Dosanjh’s X post and wrote, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more…”

In the video shared by Dosanjh, he is seen entering a room with a bouquet of flowers, which he then hands over to the Prime Minister.