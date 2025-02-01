Farming with drought? How KPU researchers are helping farmers go ‘dry’

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) researchers are exploring innovative ways for farmers to grow food in drought conditions.

Naomi Robert, Senior Research and Extension Associate at the Institute for Sustainable Food Systems (ISFS) at KPU, says farmers are on the front lines of climate change, and new soil studies could help growers pivot before their agricultural operations dry up.

“Drought in agriculture has been a huge issue,” says Robert, who leads the project. “In southwest British Columbia, we’ve always had relatively dry summers compared to our winters, but climate change has intensified summer droughts.”

At the end of a particularly dry growing season in 2023, KPU researchers partnered with the Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University (OSU).

Dry farming uses specific agroecological measures to cultivate crops with zero — or very little — additional water. It is best practised in areas characterized by a cool wet season, followed by a warm dry season — like the Pacific Northwest.

“Basically, our goal is to hold water in the ground for as long as possible,” explains Robert.

On Vancouver Island, where the ISFS team focuses their research, the response from the farming community has been positive.

“In May, we invited an OSU soil scientist to our workshop, and we had over 30 farmers participate,” says Robert. “One of them told me it was the most optimistic thing he’s heard about for agriculture for B.C. The idea that you can figure out how much moisture your soil can hold, and grow certain crops based on that, is a real paradigm-changer.”

Dry farming practices include investing in soil health, using drought-tolerant species, appropriate spacing between plants, and mulching to prevent evaporation.

“Although dry farming is not a new concept, it’s not something we know much about in contemporary contexts, and research trials to improve our understanding require time,” says Robert. “Farmers don’t have the time or capacity to be doing research, so the response to our initiatives has been extremely positive. There’s a lot of interest.”

In 2023, B.C. experienced a drought so significant that the province had to take emergency measures. For the first time ever, there was a fish protection order in the Comox Valley and approximately 45 forage licenses had to stop using water to irrigate. This forced farmers dependent on irrigation to pivot to other strategies.

“We heard of farmers whose irrigation ponds were going dry as early as June,” says Robert. “That impacts farm health in many ways. Your soil deteriorates if it dries up and gets baked in the sun, it gives rise to different types of pests and diseases, as well as the mental health impacts on farmers who have to deal with the precariousness of their livelihood.”

KPU is now working with the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and Food and collaborating with three B.C. farms to establish trial sites with specific crop varieties and practices.

“The goal is to understand how dry farming can be successful in this climate and to hold more workshops at the end of the growing season,” says Robert. “We can gather and share what have we learned — our successes, challenges and new things we want to try.”

Jaclyn Kirby, owner and operator of Yellow Boot Farm on Vancouver Island, has been piloting dry farming techniques with KPU’s assistance.

“Dry farming is relatively new to the island and the events KPU has spearheaded will have a lasting impact here,” says Kirby, who has hosted two on-farm workshops and plans to host more this year. “I never expected to be in a situation where I was farming without water, so establishing our dry farm initiative has been invaluable. KPU has connected me to so many great resources and given me one more tool when facing climate change.”

The Institute for Sustainable Food Systems is a multidisciplinary applied research and extension institute at KPU. The ISFS aims to shape local and regional food systems that nurture people’s health and sustain thriving ecosystems. ISFS projects support local farmers, communities, Indigenous Peoples, businesses and policymakers.