Father of Pune teen driver, who killed 2 persons with Porsche, detained

The Pune police on Tuesday morning detained the father of the 17-year-old teenager – who was involved in a car accident that killed two people – from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. According to a senior official, the boy’s father, who is a prominent builder, is being brought to Pune, where he is likely to be arrested.This comes a day after the teenager’s father was booked under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) for ‘failing to do his duty as a guardian’. The action was taken after the police found out that the Porsche car he had bought for his son in March this year had not yet been registered as he had not paid the ₹44 lakh road tax on the car. Along with this, his minor son did not have a driving license.

According to the police, the teenager had thrown a party for his friends on Saturday night to celebrate his Class 12 results. The group was drinking at restaurants in the city and driving around at night.

While the teenager was taken into custody after the incident, a Pune court granted him bail within a few hours of the accident, stipulating that he should write an essay reflecting on the accident, seek help to give up drinking and do voluntary work with the Pune traffic police.

However, several protests broke out in the city over the bail condition. Following this, the police said that they would seek a higher court’s permission to try the 17-year-old boy as an adult.