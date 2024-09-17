Federal ministers visit Gurdwara Sahib Paldi, announce Investments in Sikh Heritage

On September 8th Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Persons with Disabilities; and Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, visited the Gurdwara Sahib Paldi in Duncan to highlight new federal investments supporting Sikh heritage and culture.

As part of Budget 2024, the Government of Canada will invest $1.8 million in 2024-25 for the Indus Media Foundation in Surrey, B.C., to produce a short film highlighting the shared military heritage of Canadian and Indian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars. Additionally, starting in 2024-25, $11 million will be invested over two years to support the construction of museums and cultural centers, including $6 million for the Sikh Arts & Culture Foundation and the Royal Ontario Museum’s project to create a space in Toronto dedicated to Sikh arts, culture, and heritage.

Through these investments, the government recognizes the immense contributions Sikh Canadians have made to our country and remains committed to building a stronger and more inclusive Canada for future generations. Canada’s history is woven from countless diverse stories, each contributing to the strength and richness of our nation’s cultural fabric. By sharing these stories, we foster understanding, build bridges, and bring communities closer together.

For over a century, Sikh Canadians have played an essential role in shaping the Canada we know today. Their continued contributions drive the growth and prosperity of their communities and enrich Canadian society as a whole.

“Today is a significant day for the Sikh community in Paldi, on Vancouver Island and across Canada. It’s a moment to reflect on our past, our shared history and future as Canadians. Sikh history is Canadian history, marked by hard work, resilience, and strength. These investments will help ensure that the contributions of Sikhs to our country are recognized for generations to come,” said Parm Bains Member of Parliament Steveston-Richmond East.m