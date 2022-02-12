Find a job that works for you with the new WorkBC app

VICTORIA – British Columbians have another tool to navigate B.C.’s labour market and can search and find employment opportunities on the go with the new, easy-to-use WorkBC app.

“Approximately 80,000 British Columbians use WorkBC services annually,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “The new WorkBC app will make it easier for individuals looking for employment or career assistance to get the services they need, including assistive technology, financial supports and career opportunities, from their android or iOS phones or tablets.”

The WorkBC app was developed in response to clients and service providers who asked for a faster, easier way to access WorkBC employment services online.

The app enables users to explore career options, browse career profiles and access education and training opportunities such as trade certification, as well as communicate securely with employment counsellors at their local WorkBC Centre.

“When engaging with British Columbians from all walks of life, we’ve heard very clearly that people are our competitive advantage,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “This app is a great way to connect people to the jobs they want and businesses to the people they need as we recover from this pandemic and build an inclusive, sustainable and innovative economy that works for everyone.”

Users can download the app from the App Store or Google Play and sign in with the BC Services Card app or a Basic BCeID account any time of day. Connecting with a local WorkBC Centre, exploring career options, improving skills and education, or connecting with potential employers is just a few taps away.

“Whether you are looking for your first job, returning to the workforce or switching careers, there are so many rewarding employment opportunities throughout B.C.,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “WorkBC’s app is another way to explore what is available and what education and training supports are there to help.”

The WorkBC app builds on supports and services provided by WorkBC, including at 102 WorkBC Centres around the province and an online employment services