Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Delhi’s Bawana area, six injured

A blast at a factory in the Bawana Industrial Area of north-west Delhi resulted in six firefighters getting injured. The incident happened at 10.56 pm on Wednesday, prompting the dispatch of 30 fire trucks to the scene.

The factory is situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area. The wounded individuals were quickly taken to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital, where they were subsequently released after receiving medical attention.

“Total 30 tenders are working to extinguish the fire. Six fire personnel also suffered injuries. Efforts are underway to douse the fire,” personnel from the fire department said.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday. The officials said they received a call regarding the incident at 10.25 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, the blaze was doused by 11 am.