First documentary on Bhai Ram Singh released by Canadian Ramgarhia Society

By Hardam Maan

Surrey-Canadian Ramgharia Society celebrated 300 years of birth of Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgharia, King of the Sikh Nation, by giving rich tributes to the first prominent Sikh Architect Bhai Ram Singh on his 164th birthday.

On the initiative and directions of Canadian Sikh Scholar Sardar Jai Teg Singh, an impressive 36 minute documentary dedicated to Bhai Ram Singh was shot. Sardar Jai Teg Singh found prominent scholars in the field of architecture and planning who have done work on the great Sikh Architect Bhai Ram Singh. Achievements of Bhai Ram Singh are also documented.

In the list of Scholars are Prof Mohammad Pervaiz Vandal, (Former Vice Chancellor, Institute of Art and Culture, Lahore,) Prof Sajid Haider Vandal, Former Principal of National College of Arts and Former Vice Chancellor of Institute of Art and Culture, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Balvinder Singh, Conservation Spatial Planner, Former Head, Guru Ramdas School of Planning, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Dr. Jatinder Kaur, Associate Professor in the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi and Mr. Ripu Daman Singh, Associate Professor in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University Bathinda.

Prof Vandal’s book “Raj Lahore and Bhai Ram Singh” has also been released on this occasion. Prof. Dr. Balvinder Singh’s two papers on Khalsa College Amritsar were also referred by Sardar Jai Teg Singh. Dr Jatinder Kaur expressed the architectural skills of the great architect. Mr Ripudaman Singh talked about his research on Bhai Ram Singh. Ms Maria Waseen another architect from Lahore who worked with Vandal’s in the book project appreciated the documentary as an excellent initiative.