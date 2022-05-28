First work of fiction in Hindi wins International Booker Prize

Tomb of Sand (originally ‘Ret Samadhi’) is the first book originally written in any Indian language to win the International Booker Prize, and the first novel translated from Hindi to be recognised by the award.

Written by Geetanjali Shree and translated by Daisy Rockwell, the novel is set in northern India and follows the adventures of an 80-year-old woman who unexpectedly gains a new, and highly unconventional, lease of life.

The result is a book that is engaging, funny and utterly original, at the same time as being an urgent and timely protest against the destructive impact of borders and boundaries – whether between religions, countries or genders.

The International Booker Prize is awarded annually for a single book, translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland.

The Booker Prize 2022 winner will be announced in October.