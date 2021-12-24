Flooded-out farmers deserve answers, reassurance from NDP: BC Liberals

“Will berry growers receive compensation for production losses due to plants that take years to re-grow? Will there be compensation for soil contamination? Will farmers have choice in the programs or grants they can apply for? These are the questions they need answers to, as soon as possible,” says Bruce Banman, MLA for Abbotsford South. “These farmers were let down by government. They lost 48 hours to move equipment, livestock, and keepsakes because they weren’t warned about the impending flood of the Nooksack River, and the government was also slow to declare a state of emergency. Now, farmers deserve a better response from this government and from Agriculture Minister Lana Popham in particular, in the form of adequate recovery and rebuilding help.”