Ford Ranger Wins 2025 North American Truck of the Year.

The Ford Ranger captures the coveted title of 2025 North American Truck of the Year™, marking the fifth consecutive year a Ford truck has received the trophy. This unprecedented achievement underscores Ford’s continued leadership, capability and innovation in the truck segment.

“Earning this recognition celebrates our team’s dedication to continuously raising the bar for midsize truck customers,” said Jim Baumbick, vice president, Advanced Product Development, Cycle Plan, and Programs. “We rigorously tested Ranger in challenging environments around the world to deliver the Built Ford Tough durability our customers demand. This award is a tribute to our customers who inspire us every day.”

To be recognized as the North American Truck of the Year™, vehicles must be new or substantially changed for the year. The independent and unbiased jury of 50 automotive journalists who produce content for a variety of print, broadcast and digital media in the United States and Canada choose a winner based on innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, user experience, driver satisfaction and value.

The Ford Ranger, engineered Built Ford Tough®, is the most connected and capable Ranger ever. Rigorously tested globally—from the Australian outback to American highways—the Ranger has proven its readiness for almost any adventure on six continents. In fact, Ford Ranger was Australia’s best-selling vehicle again this year and the best-selling vehicle for the 10th year in a row in New Zealand.

This win recognizes the Ranger’s exceptional combination of rugged durability, advanced technology, and smart features designed to enhance both on- and off-road experiences.

With a new 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, improved suspension, and improved off-road capability, it’s perfect for midsize truck customers who explore new places and take on new challenges. The 2024 Ranger has more available towing technology than ever before in a Ranger like class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist, as well as improved bed access, available Zone Lighting, over-the-air updates, and a new interior with digital gauge clusters, large touch screens, wireless charging, and fold-flat rear seats that allow for more storage.

The 2024 Ranger Raptor is the most powerful and high-performance, off-road capable Ranger ever and is engineered to take off-road capability to the next level among midsize trucks. Race-proven in the Baja 1000, the 2024 Ranger Raptor’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost® V6 generates best-in-class 405 horsepower, 430 pound-feet of torque, long travel suspension, including a Watts link rear suspension and class-exclusive 2.5-inch FOX™ Live Valve shocks, gives you everything you need to chase down the horizon.

The Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor are proudly assembled in America at the Michigan Assembly Plant, representing a continuation of Ford’s legacy of building trucks that are as tough and capable as the people who drive them.

(*Max. 405 horsepower based on 3.0L EcoBoost® engine. Class is Midsize Pickups. Horsepower and torque ratings based on premium fuel per SAE J1349® standard. Your results may vary. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.)