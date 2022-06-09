Former MP, current MLA Jinny Sims announces run for Surrey Mayor’s Chair

After spending time in federal and provincial politics, current NDP MLA Jinny Sims is all set to try her luck in municipal elections as the race for Surrey Mayor election heats up.

Sims has formally announced that she will be running for the post of Mayor in Surrey challenging current mayor Doug McCallum and incumbent Councillor Brenda Locke. She made the announcement at Riverside Signature Banquet Hall, 13030 76 Avenue, Surrey, BC on June 8, 2022

Sims will be the Mayoral candidate of new elector organization Surrey Forward. She is joined in by candidates June Liu, Jim Bennett, Ramon Bandong and Theresa Pidcock.

Her election campaign runs on promise to fix what she calls a “broken,” City hall. “There are two factions at City Hall fighting with each other instead of fighting for the people of Surrey,” she said.

She said that she will be fighting on three principles: openness and transparency, fairness and making Surrey affordable for families.

She claims that her elector organization will choose policy position in an open manner on transit, roads, recreation facilities, community infrastructure, childcare, education and so on.

Be it talking about affordability, housing, making transit easy for people or making Surrey a safe city to live, are issues that are running common in Surrey’s election campaign by other candidates too and which current Mayor Doug McCallum and his council are already working on. Mayor McCallum has already made a big campaign promise to push for a SkyTrain extension to Newton, while neither Sims or Brenda Locke have made a any big pledge yet.

Only time will tell what new she brings to the table for the people of Surrey once she starts her campaign, which according to her begins once takes leaves for few days from her provincial office. When asked will she be resigning as MLA if she gets elected as Mayor, her answer was, “Yes.”