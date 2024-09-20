Former MP Herb Dhaliwal applies to register a new party for “orphaned voters wanting a liberal, middle choice”

Once strong BC Liberal party and its supporters witnessed many changes over the past few years first when the party changed its name formally from BC Liberals to BC United. Then the recent bombshell voluntary withdrawal of the BC United party left many supporters in limbo.

A past Senior Federal Minister responsible for British Columbia has taken the initiative to organize a new political movement for “Liberal-minded” voters in BC who want to preserve a moderate, centrist choice in the government of politics of BC. Dhaliwal has applied to register a new party for this election.

Dhaliwal believes “British Columbia deserves better than a return to the dysfunctional political skirmishing of a bygone era when provincial politics degenerated into polarizing Right versus Left combat. This Province cannot afford such a wrong-headed approach by The Right manipulating the process to impede The Left. Now, because the unprecedented action of the BC United Leader abandoned middle-of-the-spectrum voters, what could be shaping up as a bitter battle between the ‘Centre-Left’ N.D.P. and the resurgent ‘Far-Right’ BC Conservatives would deny many thousands of liberal-inclined citizens a political home. On behalf of those orphaned British Columbian voters wanting a ‘liberal’, middle choice, we are taking the necessary steps to register the name New Liberal Party of B.C. with ELECTIONS BC.”

However, Elections BC rejected the idea, because a similar name is already registered – the previous name for Kevin Falcon’s rebranded BC United.

Dhaliwal has again sent a letter to the agency to reconsider its decision. “We have petitioned ELECTIONS BC to register the name ‘NEW LIBERAL PARTY OF B.C.’ Our application for approval to revive a version of the liberal brand has encountered a roadblock we are fighting. Following receipt of legal advice to seek reversal of the rejection of our application on technical grounds by ELECTIONS BC, our lawyer, prominent Vancouver litigator Joven Narwal, K.C., has issued a letter. We trust that the compelling reasons it argues will convince the agency responsible for elections in our Province of the obvious merits of approving the registration of the NEW LIBERAL PARTY OF B.C.”, stated Mr. Dhaliwal

He is also inviting all like-minded provincial liberals who believe in a ‘Middle Way Forward’ – from past MLAs and nominated candidates for BC UNITED to former BC Liberals Members, as well as members of the general voting public who want a moderate, centrist alternative on the ballot for the forthcoming Provincial General Election to support this initiative by contacting Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683 or Email: [email protected]

In his announcement Dhaliwal further stated: “As a former member of the Canadian Cabinet – in a Liberal Government – who has held responsibility for preserving and advancing British Columbia’s best interests, I have consulted many liberal-minded associates, family, friends and neighbours about the challenge we face. Competitive party politics in B.C., affecting its future political direction to be determined at the forthcoming general election (in just over five weeks), is at a critical crossroads, especially for those citizens left homeless by the demise of BC UNITED through its absorption of the former BC LIBERALS now also disbanded. Regrettably, under the current unusual conditions, and despite the limited political choice resulting from the unforeseen withdrawal of BC UNITED, our re-establishing a real ‘liberal’ option on the ballot for October 19th stands or falls on the interpretation by Elections BC officials concerning approval of our using a new, different version of the Liberal brand name”, he said. “We urge moderate, centrist voters to support our initiative by contacting Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683 or Email: [email protected]”