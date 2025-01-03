Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away at 100

Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family. He was 100, the longest-lived president in U.S. history.

President Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosalynn, and one grandchild.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said Chip Carter, the former president’s son. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

Carter was born Oct. 1, 1924, in the small farming town of Plains, Georgia, and grew up in the nearby community of Archery.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, in a statement said, “Today, the world lost a great leader and statesman, and Canada a dear friend, with the passing of former President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his extended family and friends. I remember my father speaking highly of President Carter as a man of deep faith, strong morals, and firm principles. I had the honour of meeting him a few times over the past decades, and he was always kind and thoughtful, and generous with his advice to me about public service.”

Trudeau said that Carter’s life embodied the American Dream, rising as he did from humble roots in Plains, Georgia, to become leader of the United States of America. As President, he took a strong stand to support peace and human rights around the globe, most notably by helping negotiate peace between Egypt and Israel. At home, his actions and reforms laid the groundwork for the economic boom of the 1980s.

“President Carter also redefined post-presidency life. He remained heavily involved in conflict resolution, democracy promotion, and disease prevention worldwide through the Carter Center, which he founded in 1982, and as a member of The Elders, a group of independent global leaders. For 39 years, he also held an annual town hall with first-year students at Emory University, encouraging and inspiring young people to engage in politics and public service. For more than 35 years, he and his late wife Rosalynn also gave generously of their time to Habitat for Humanity, leading projects to build, renovate, and repair thousands of homes in countries around the world. In 2017, the Carters led their 34th Carter Work Project right here in Canada, building 150 homes in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation – a lasting gift to families across our country,” Trudeau said.

Jimmy Carter served as president from Jan. 20, 1977 to Jan. 20, 1981. Significant foreign policy accomplishments of his administration included the Panama Canal treaties, the Camp David Accords, the treaty of peace between Egypt and Israel, the SALT II treaty with the Soviet Union, and the establishment of U.S. diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. He championed human rights throughout the world.