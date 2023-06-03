Fraser Health emergency department wait times now viewable online



SURREY – Every day, Fraser Health cares for more than 2,000 people in emergency departments across the region. Considering the busy and unpredictable nature of emergency department volumes, Fraser Health has launched new information about average wait times (http://www.edwaittimes.ca/WaitTimes.aspx) for care at hospital emergency departments across our region.



“We recognize that some patients and their loved ones are experiencing longer-than-usual emergency department wait times which can be frustrating and cause concern for loved ones,” the news release said.



This new information about the emergency departments will help patients and families make informed decisions about accessing care. These estimates help demonstrate how long it may take to see a physician and the expected length of stay in the emergency department.



“Over the past fiscal year, we have seen a seven per cent increase in emergency department visits compared to pre-pandemic levels. By providing information about wait times and expected length of stay, we hope to improve the experience for our patients and their families by reducing uncertainty and anxiety they may feel while waiting for care,” the release said.



While Fraser Health encourages people to familiarize themselves with this dashboard, anyone with an emergent health issue should immediately seek emergency care. If you require treatment for life- or limb-threatening health concerns, visit your nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1 immediately.



Wait times vary across emergency departments and fluctuate when patient volumes suddenly increase. If this occurs, estimated wait times can also change suddenly.

Patients with an injury or illness that requires urgent medical attention, but is non-life-threatening can visit an urgent and primary care centre or call the Fraser Health Virtual Care Line at 1-800-314-0999 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)