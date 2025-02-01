Fraser Health enhances HPV immunization campaign to protect students from future cancers

Fraser Health has enhanced its Human Papillomavirus (HPV) immunization campaign to offer the vaccine to all eligible students in Grades 6 through 12, providing additional opportunities for students who may have missed earlier vaccinations to get immunized. This enhanced initiative aligns with B.C.’s provincial cancer action plan and is aimed at providing crucial protection against HPV, a common infection linked to several types of cancer.

“HPV vaccination is highly effective, offering over 95 percent protection when administered at a young age,” says Dr. Maulik Baxi, Fraser Health medical health officer. “Vaccinating students before exposure to the virus provides maximum protection and helps reduce the long-term risk of cancers, including cervical cancer, which is largely caused by HPV. Early vaccination is key to ensuring a healthier future for our communities.”

The HPV vaccine is routinely offered to students in Grade 6 in B.C., and this year Fraser Health is enhancing its in-school immunization clinics to provide a catch-up opportunity for students in Grades 7 to 12 who may have missed the vaccine. If students in these grades miss their in-school immunization clinic, they can still get immunized at their local public health unit, community pharmacies, or through some primary care providers. Students in Grades 7 to 12 who haven’t been immunized for HPV will receive a letter from Fraser Health with information about the immunization process.

HPV is a common infection. It is spread through the mouth and through skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity and can affect anyone, regardless of sex, gender or sexual orientation.

The HPV vaccine is available at no cost to youth ages 9 to 18 in B.C. Some people over 18 may also be eligible for the free vaccine. In addition to in-school clinics, immunization is available at community pharmacies, public health units, and some primary care providers. For adults not eligible for a free vaccine, the vaccine is available for purchase at most pharmacies and travel clinics.

For more information on HPV immunization, visit https://www.fraserhealth.ca/hpv.