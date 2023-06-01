From ‘if Modiji sits next to God’ to ‘Guru Nanak went to Thailand’: Rahul Gandhi’s US trip so far

Rahul Gandhi in US: Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the US, his first stop being San Francisco. The next two will be Washington DC and New York.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the United states where he would be covering three-cities, viz., San Francisco, Washinton DC and New York. On the first day of his visit, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in San Francisco where he discussed about data safety, politics, unity, and the state of democracy in India.

He even talked about his disqualification as a member of parliament (MP) in response to a series of questions from Indian students at the Stanford University Campus in California.

On the issue of Pegasus spyware and similar technologies, Gandhi told the audience he is not worried about it. At one point of time he said he knows his phone is being tapped. And jokingly said, “Hello! Mr Modi” on his iPhone.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he did not imagine his disqualification from Lok Sabha was possible when he joined politics but asserted that it has given him a “huge opportunity” to serve the people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in America in San Francisco, made strong remarks about politics, unity, and the state of democracy in India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an address in the United States on Wednesday said India was being run by a group of people who were ‘absolutely convinced’ that they knew everything.

As Rahul Gandhi was speaking about ‘mobbat ke dukan (shops of love)’ in ‘nafrat ke bazaar (market of hatred)’, some slogans were raised. “Welcome, welcome,” Rahul Gandhi said reiterating ‘nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan’.

As Rahul Gandhi was speaking about his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a gathering in the US, he referred to Guru Nanak and his teachings of being humble. “We walked nothing compared to Guru Nanak ji. I read somewhere that Guru Nanak ji had gone all the way to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, he had gone to Thailand.