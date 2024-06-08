From Joe Biden To Rishi Sunak – World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi For Historic Win

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron were among dozens of world leaders who congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and expressed their desire to work closely with him.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,” Mr Biden said in his congratulatory message.

British Prime Minister Sunak said he spoke to Prime Minister Modi and congratulated him on his election victory. “The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive,” the Indian-origin leader wrote in a post on X.

Noting that India has concluded the world’s largest elections, Mr Macron said, “Congratulations Narendra Modi, my dear friend. Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France.”

Congratulating PM Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoped that India and Israel would “continue to surge towards new heights”. “I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho!” Netanyahu tweeted.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated PM Modi and said that both countries would continue to work together to “strengthen the friendship that unites” Italy and India. “Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our people,” she tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India’s parliamentary elections. I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations,” he said.

“Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India’s role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit,” he said.

“We noted the results of India’s general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

A sound and stable India relationship is conducive to the interests of both the countries and conducive to the peace and development in the region and beyond, she told a media briefing here answering questions on the outcome of India’s elections.

China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples bearing in mind the overall interests of our ties and look to the future and advance the bilateral ties on a steady track, Mao said.