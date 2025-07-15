Fuelled by rising xenophobia, incidents of Hinduphobia continue to escalate in Canada

Toronto: From a rath yatra in Toronto pelted with eggs and a river ritual attracting attacks to temples being vandalised, incidents of Hinduphobia continue to escalate in Canada, fuelled by rising xenophobia in the country.

The rath yatra or chariot fest, an annual event, organised by ISKCON in Toronto, was disrupted as eggs were tossed at the procession by unidentified miscreants on Saturday.

That left members of the congregation shocked since the rath yatra is a Toronto staple, with this being its 53rd edition. “Anti-immigration sentiment is feeding into this,” a committee member of ISKCON Toronto told the Hindustan Times.

A police report was filed. In a statement, ISKCON Communications North America said it “strongly condemns this disrespectful and potentially dangerous act. There is no place for such behaviour in a multicultural and tolerant society like Canada”.

“We are grateful that no serious injuries occurred, and we commend the prompt response of law enforcement. We urge that the individuals responsible be held accountable under applicable laws,” the released issued on Monday added.

India also reacted. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Monday, “Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony.”