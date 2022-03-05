FVREB posts record volume of new listings in February

SURREY: Buyers of Fraser Valley real estate had significantly more inventory to choose from last month due to a record-breaking volume of new listings received for the month of February.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) received 3,742 new listings in February, an increase of 75.3 per cent compared to January, and an increase of 14.6 per cent compared to February of last year. The previous highest February for new listings was 3,283 in 2016.

The FVREB processed a total of 1,824 sales of all property types on its Multiple Listing Servicein February 2022, a decrease of 35.2 per cent compared to February 2021, and 39.2 per cent higher compared to January 2022. Sales remain strong at 18 per cent above the 10-year average.

By month end, February’s total active listings available for purchase were 3,790, a decrease of 8.0 per cent compared to the same month last year, however 62.5 per cent higher than what was available at the end of January. It’s the highest month-over-month increase in active listings in the Fraser Valley in 20 years.

“Although the market is still far from balanced, it is encouraging to see new listings increase again for the second month in a row,” said Fraser Valley Real Estate Board President, Larry Anderson. “We’re hopeful that this trend will be sustained leading into the spring season as more sellers come on stream to help soften the market and provide opportunities for the many buyers who’ve been sidelined over the past year and a half.”

“Buyers are looking for value for their real estate dollar and the Fraser Valley market still delivers compared to other regions throughout the Lower Mainland,” said Baldev Gill CEO of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “That said, supply fundamentals continue to be the number one issue facing real estate markets in all regions across the province. Until there is a concerted effort to address inventory, buyers will continue to face challenging market conditions.”

In the Fraser Valley region, the average number of days to sell an apartment in February was 12 days, and 11 days for townhomes. Single family detached homes averaged 13 days before selling. The one-year comparison is 35, 21 and 21 respectively.

MLS HPI Benchmark Price Activity