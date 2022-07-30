Gangster-turned-social worker Kulbir Naruana shot dead by his personal gunman at his house in Bathinda

Kulbir Singh Naruana, a 39-year-old gangster, who had lately taken up social work, was Wednesday shot dead outside his home in Bathinda’s village Naruana allegedly by an associate, according to Indian media reports. Naruana was facing more than 15 cases and was currently out on bail. The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Manna, (35), has been arrested. He was taken to hospital after he sustained injury in crossfire. Naruana had many cases against him for murder, attempt to murder, as well as under the Arms Act. However, for the past 3-4 years, he had been trying to change his “public image”. Sources said he used to donate money for marriage of women from poor families and used to help the needy.