Give Peace A Chance Festival and ART4Peace Contest 2022

Global Peace Alliance BC (GPA) is celebrating 10 years since it was formed by community leaders in Surrey! The vision is a world of peace where humans celebrate their diversity, respect their common values, and resolve their conflict by non-violent means.

The Society’s “Give Peace a Chance” festival held on the International Day of Peace, follows the UN’s theme this year: “End Racism, Build Peace”. “We are very excited and thankful to be chosen as one the three recipients of the Bell Performing Arts Centre Community Program which will afford us the opportunity to showcase the talents, efforts and stories from our community in the Bell Performing Arts Centre,” said a release from the Society.

“This year, we invite speakers, dancers, singers and other peace organizations to participate, sharing a message of peace, love, and nonviolence. The audience and judges will vote for the most artistic and inspiring performances that unite, delight and express a strong connection to our theme. The top performances will receive prizes in in addition to performance honorariums. Space is limited, so interested groups and performers are encourages to apply swiftly to ensure their opportunity to compete and share their talents.”

Global Peace Alliance BC Society’s the ART4Peace Contest 2022, is now open! The literary (essay, prose, poetry, drama) and visual arts (drawing, painting, sculpting) contest is now accepting entries from all ages. More information on rules, awards and how to enter is available on website and contact info. Contest deadline is August 15th. Displaying as well as prize announcements for 2021-2022 will be made at our annual “GIVE PEACE A CHANCE” Festival on October 1st, 2022.

Local businesses are encouraged to participate in this important community peace initiative by way of sponsorships, prize donations and can be showcased at our event. Tables will be available for community service and social justice groups.

For more information visit www.peacealways.org email [email protected], or call 604-329-0850

Join a Summer Reading Club at FVRL; there is a club for everyone.

ABBOTSFORD: Make reading a community affair this summer! This year’s Summer Reading Club theme is All Together Now – a celebration of community, connection, and social-emotional wellness. There is a club for everyone, kids (age 0 – grade 6), teens (grades 7 – 12) and adults. The clubs are free to join and readers of all ages can win fabulous prizes. The more you read, the more chances to win!

This year’s Summer Reading Club is available online using the Beanstack mobile app or website. It’s easy and fun. Record your progress, earn badges and enter prize draws – all online. Register now at https://fvrlca.beanstack.org, and begin to track your reading on June 21. Prefer paper? Pick up a paper reading record at your favourite FVRL location.