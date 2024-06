Google is rolling out a Gemini AI side panel for Gmail, following the rollout for other applications like Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Drive. The Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model will be used to perform tasks such as summarizing emails and asking questions and find specific information from emails.

What can you do with the new Gemini features?

The feature will allow users to use Google’s Gemini AI to summarize email threads, suggest responses to email threads, get help drafting an email, and ask questions and find specific information from emails within the inbox or from Google Drive files, the search engine giant wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Google wrote in its post that users can also ask freeform questions for Gemini to search the inbox and find what you need. Examples of such questions can include “What was the PO number for my agency?”, “How much did the company spend on the last marketing event?”, or “When is the next team meeting?”

Who gets the new Gemini features?

These features will only be available to Google Workspace customers with a Gemini Business or Enterprise add-on, a Gemini Education or Education Premium add-on, or to Google One AI Premium subscribers.