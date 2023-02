Sikh American singer Gurujas Kaur Khalsa and her band White Sun has won the Grammy Award for her chants in the album ‘Mystic Mirror’. Khalsa won the Best New Age Album for ‘Mystic Mirror’ at the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The album contains shabad from Guru Granth Sahib. The three artistes — Adam Berry, Gurujas and Harijiwan — appeared on the stage at the Grammy awards decked in their signature white outfits. (Read full story on Page 29)