Gruesome video of stabbing of Punjabi woman goes viral

A Sikh woman, Davinder Kaur, was tragically stabbed in Brampton last Friday allegedly by her husband 44-year-old Nav Nishan Singh. According to a CBC report the woman was contemplating divorce from her husband.

Kaur was stabbed after agreeing to meet her estranged husband at Sparrow Park, located near Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court, CBC reported.

Peel Police, Brampton Fire and Peel Paramedics attended the scene and found an adult female with obvious signs of trauma. Life-saving efforts were attempted; however, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Kaur from Brampton.

Police located and arrested the suspect, 44-year-old Singh from Brampton, a short distance from the scene. He has been charged with first-degree murder and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

According to her brother Lakhwinder Singh, who lives in the United States, Kaur was considering a divorce from her husband, Singh. He mentioned that her husband left six months ago.

Her brother also has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral. “She is killed by her husband today. He stabbed her many time until she was dead. Please help for her kids and funeral. It’s very sad day for us. Please help us,” the page mentions.

What is much more tragic is that a video was shot while the woman was struggling to survive during the stabbing.

Police and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a statement that he is aware of the “harrowing video.”

“It’s very disappointing that a video as heinous as that would be available for viewing. I know the police took this very seriously — they made their best efforts to have the video removed,” he said.