Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon

Gunshots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s house in Colwood, just

west of Victoria, on Vancouver Island.

A video, which cannot be independently verified, showed a person firing 14 shots into the front

windows and garage of the home, while a black truck and a smaller vehicle burned. While the West

Shore RCMP did not confirm it to be Dhillon’s home, Mounties shared they were called to Ravenwood

Road around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 2 after reports of gunshots and two vehicles on fire.

“On arrival, police located two vehicles on fire and evidence that multiple shots had been fired at, and

into, a residence. Occupants of the residence were evacuated by police and Colwood fire extinguished

the vehicle fires quickly, preventing further fire damage to the residence,” the police said.

Mounties believe the shooting was targeted, and there’s no “further risk to the public.” “Preliminary

investigation suggests that this was a targeted event and there is no information to believe that the

general public is at any further risk as a result. The RCMP investigation is ongoing. There are no further

details available.

Dhillon took to social media following reports of a shooting. “In a short message posted to Instagram,

Dhillon says, “I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out.”

The Indian media reported the Indian-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the

shooting, stating on social media the attack was in response to a music video Dhillon filmed with

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with whom the group reportedly has a long-standing feud.

The West Shore RCMP are asking any motorists with vehicle cameras in the area of Veteran’s Memorial

Parkway from Sooke Road to Bear Mountain Parkway between midnight and 1:30 a.m. to on Monday,

September 2, 2024, to call them at 250- 474-2264. #yyj #colwoodbc #colwood