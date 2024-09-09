Gunshots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s house in Colwood, just
west of Victoria, on Vancouver Island.
A video, which cannot be independently verified, showed a person firing 14 shots into the front
windows and garage of the home, while a black truck and a smaller vehicle burned. While the West
Shore RCMP did not confirm it to be Dhillon’s home, Mounties shared they were called to Ravenwood
Road around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 2 after reports of gunshots and two vehicles on fire.
“On arrival, police located two vehicles on fire and evidence that multiple shots had been fired at, and
into, a residence. Occupants of the residence were evacuated by police and Colwood fire extinguished
the vehicle fires quickly, preventing further fire damage to the residence,” the police said.
Mounties believe the shooting was targeted, and there’s no “further risk to the public.” “Preliminary
investigation suggests that this was a targeted event and there is no information to believe that the
general public is at any further risk as a result. The RCMP investigation is ongoing. There are no further
details available.
Dhillon took to social media following reports of a shooting. “In a short message posted to Instagram,
Dhillon says, “I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out.”
The Indian media reported the Indian-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the
shooting, stating on social media the attack was in response to a music video Dhillon filmed with
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with whom the group reportedly has a long-standing feud.
The West Shore RCMP are asking any motorists with vehicle cameras in the area of Veteran’s Memorial
Parkway from Sooke Road to Bear Mountain Parkway between midnight and 1:30 a.m. to on Monday,
September 2, 2024, to call them at 250- 474-2264. #yyj #colwoodbc #colwood
Gunshots fired into B.C. home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon
Gunshots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon’s house in Colwood, just