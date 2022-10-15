Gurdass Ram Aalam – Peoples’ Poet

(October 1912 – September 1989)

By Zile Singh

“Great poetry has the power to start a fire in a person’s life”.

Literature has played a significant role in evoking human sensibilities. Literature, in the form of prose and poetry has tried not only to make people feel at ease but also create a stir in human mind to agitate and throw away the yoke of anxiety, bonded labour and slavery; political, economic. social or else.

It is worth mentioning poetry of Gurdass Ram Aalam, almost an unlettered brick kiln labourer from Punjab. He wrote against the oppression of the haves on the haves-not.

Not having tasted the independence of India from the British colonialism, he, in his own satirical style penned a poem entitled “Azadi’ immediately after we got independence.

Azadi is one of his most popular poems. People from Punjab make use of it to play around the significance of Azadi. Generally, a large section of society from Punjab is of a view that Punjab has, despite numerous sacrifices during freedom movement, got nothing from Azadi. They ascribe that the day-to-day worsening situation of Punjab is due to the policies of the Central government(s).

Some lines of Gurdass Ram Aalam’s poem are:

Kiewn bhai Nihalia, Azadi nahi vekhi? Na bhai bharava, na khadi, na vekhi.

Mein Jaggu taun sunaya, Ambale khari see. Bari bhid usede udale khari see.

Unofficial translation runs like –

“Nihale, have you seen Azadi? He said, “No brother, neither have I eaten it nor have seen it. I heard from Jaggu that it was standing at Ambala. There was crowd around it. …….”

To celebrate Aalam’s 110th birth anniversary, a poetry programme was arranged on October 9, at 7050, Senior Centre Surrey, Canada by Principal(retd.) M.C. Kaler. He founded Lok Kavi Gurdass Ram Aalam Sahit Sabha, Canada in 2018. Speakers spoke about the life of Lok Kavi Aalam and his poetry. Aalam belonged to unprivileged class of society.

In comparison, Aalam stood strong with other prominent Punjabi poets of that era. One speaker kept Aalam on a higher pedestal than that of popular Punjabi singer Gurdass Mann. Another termed his poem on Azadi as ‘time specific’ only.

Today, after 75 years of Independence of India, many people of unprivileged class occupy a prominent place in politics, economics, and bureaucracy of India. In today’s circumstances, Azadi cannot be mocked at.

It is because of Azadi that one-fourth officers in All India Services and the Provincial Civil Services are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Azadi for them has proved a panacea from ‘Servitude to Freedom’. It has a taste of ‘nectar’.

So far three prominent Dalits have held the post of ‘The President of India.’ Many have occupied the chairs of Union Ministers, Speakers of Lok Sabha, Governors and Chief Ministers. However, it is a matter of concern that incidents of class-based discrimination still occur. Let us put a stop on that ill mentality of a few disgruntled people here and there. Let the unfounded anxiety and suspicion that we got nothing from Azadi be wiped out. Lately, the Other Backward Classes also have their hay days. We are in the process of ‘Becoming’. All have been benefitted from Azadi. The need of the day is that the rulers also need to protect Azadi with responsibility and answerability because Azadi is the oxygen of the soul.

Azadi expects all of us to be humble and not haughty.

Before demanding our rights, let us perform our duty.

Protectors of the rights (Azadi) must be fair and square.

While holding a public post, let us not earn income unfair.

Today, Aalam must be holding his head high in heaven to see that his poetry has travelled beyond the borders of Punjab. His voice echoes in countries like. Canada, UK, USA, etc. Also, the privileged class from Punjab to whom Aalam was an untouchable once, are praising him proudly.

Credit goes to the programme organizer, Principal Malook Chand Kaler, prominent speakers, attendees of both sexes and the management of the Senior Centre, Surrey.