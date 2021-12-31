Gurdwara Nanak Niwas Helping the Community

By Balwant Sanghera

Last year, when COVID-19 was creating havoc all around the globe, the situation in Punjab was extremely serious. People in various countries, including Canada were reaching out to help those in India as much as they could. At that time, there seemed to be a great need for oxygen. Responding to this need Sarbat Da Bhala Trust under Dr. SPS Obrai’s leadership managed to install a number of oxygen plants in the Punjab. Gurdwara Nanak Niwas management got in touch with Dr. Obrai and started a fundraising campaign to help the needy in the Punjab. With the help of some very generous donors, and the congregation , we were able to raise $100,000 . By this time we found out from Dr. Obrai’s organization that there were more than enough oxygen plants already serving the people of Punjab. Instead, they suggested that we should consider the possibility of installing kidney dialysis machines in certain hospitals as there is a lot of demand for that.

Our Gurdwara Management Committee agreed with that recommendation. Consequently, it has purchased and is in the process of installing three kidney dialysis machines at Guru Nanak Mission Hospital in Jalandhar and five machines in the Raja Sahib Majara/Rehpa hospitals . For the latter, we have been working with the Raja Sahib organization here in Canada and in India. All of these machines have been bought through the Nargis Dutt Cancer Foundation, a non-profit Charity organization . Every dollar raised by us has been used to pay for these machines . There was no middleman or commission paid to anyone.

Like many other places of worship in Metro Vancouver, India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas on Richmond’s Highway to Heaven has also been making a commendable contribution to the community. The recent devastation caused by floods in some parts of BC,including the Fraser Valley quickly mobilized our community into action. A number of Gurdwaras and other places of worship were quick in offering support to the needy including farmers in the Abbotsford area. The management committees and congregations of various places of worship did a commendable job in this regard.On its part, India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas was quick in providing two tons of groceries to the needy and victims of the floods. Also, it has raised ten thousand dollars ($10,000) to help the Fraser Valley farmers and victims of recent floods. This amount will be passed on to a suitable organization soon.

Initiatives like these go a long way in creating more pride in our community. Gurdwara Nanak Niwas is pleased to engage in such activities of public welfare.

Balwant Sanghera is General Secretary, India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas, Richmond, BC