Harinder Mahil along with 13 others appointed to Order of British Columbia

VICTORIA – Community activist and President of the West Coast Coalition Against Racism (WCCAR) Harinder Mahil will be appointed to the Order of British Columbia, the Province’s highest form of recognition, along with 13 others.

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia and chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, said, “I share these congratulations with gratitude to these incredible individuals who have done so much to enrich their communities. Their leadership and generous service has enhanced the lives of so many British Columbians and has contributed to shaping a better future for all residents of our province.”

This year, 194 British Columbians were nominated.

“On behalf of the people of British Columbia, I want to thank this year’s recipients of the Order of B.C. for their remarkable contributions,” said Premier John Horgan. “Your hard work, dedication and leadership are examples for us all. You have helped create a better British Columbia and for that we are grateful.”

Appointed to the order for 2022 are:

* Dr. Nadine Rena Caron of Prince George

* Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir of Kamloops

* Nezhat Khosrowshahi of Vancouver

* Kathy Kinloch of Surrey

* Joy MacPhail, CM, of Vancouver

* Fred Ting Shek Mah of Vancouver

* Harinder Mahil of Coquitlam

* Maureen Maloney, QC, of Victoria

* Geoff Plant, QC, of Vancouver

* Christine Sinclair, OC, of Portland, Ore.

* Paul Spong of Alert Bay

* Gerald St. Germain, PC, of Langley

* Jody Wilson-Raybould, PC, QC, of Quathiaski Cove

* Bruce Munro Wright of Vancouver

The Order of B.C. investiture ceremony for 2022 recipients and invited guests is tentatively scheduled to be held at Government House in Victoria in the late fall.

The Province’s other honour, the Medal of Good Citizenship, recognizes people who have gone above and beyond without expectation of reward in service to their communities. Nominations for the Medal of Good Citizenship must be received by Sept. 6, 2022, to be considered for this year. For information about the Medal of Good Citizenship, including how to submit a nomination, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/medalofgoodcitizenship