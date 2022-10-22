Harjot Deo, guilty of shooting Kiran Dhesi, sentenced to 7 years in prison

SURREY: Surrey, BC, resident Harjot Deo has been sentenced to seven years in prison for killing his 19-year-old girlfriend Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi in 2017.

Deo pleaded guilty to killing “Kiran” Dhesi and attempting to burn her remains in Surrey.

Dhesi was 19 years old when she was killed in Deo’s bedroom inside his family’s home.

The BC Prosecution Service confirms that Deo was sentenced to seven years in prison for the manslaughter of Dhesi and for “improperly interfering or offering an indignity to her remains.”

The court ordered that he serve five years for the manslaughter, plus a consecutive two year sentence for the interference charge.

The BCPS has also confirmed the sentence will be reduced by 239 days, however, reflecting time Deo already spent in custody.

Dhesi was born in October 1997. She was 19 years old at the time of her death on August 1, 2017 and would have turned 25 this month. Dhesi lived with her mother, her father, and her younger sister, in Surrey.

Dhesi was diagnosed with a medical condition in childhood called Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis, also known as GPA, which is a rare blood vessel disease. In her early teens, she was diagnosed with kidney failure.

In February 2017, she underwent organ transplant surgery at BC Children’s Hospital and received a new kidney. The transplant was successful, and her health had improved by the time of her death.

According to BC Supreme Court Document Dhesi and Deo met in the eighth grade when they attended the same school. Following Dhesi’s high school graduation in 2015, they began to see each other.

Deo became involved in the illegal drug trade in his late teens. Deo regularly carried a loaded firearm on his person when outside of his home due to threats he perceived to his personal safety.

On August 1, 2017, Dhesi planned to meet Deo for dinner. She drove to the Residence in her father’s black BMW X5 sport utility vehicle and arrived there at approximately 9:12 p.m. She parked in the driveway and remained in the vehicle. Deo exited the Residence and entered the front passenger side of the BMW. They departed the Residence and travelled to the Olive Garden restaurant in Langley, British Columbia, where they had dinner.

Deo brought a firearm with him when he left the Residence and kept it in the front pocket of his sweatpants. The firearm was on his person when he entered Dhesi’s BMW and while they had dinner at the Olive Garden.

After dinner, Dhesi drove herself and Deo back to the Residence. They arrived and entered the Residence together. Deo’s mother, father, and sister were also home at the time.

Dhesi and Deo went to his bedroom on the top floor of the Residence located at the front of the house above the garage. The court mentioned that at approximately 11:00 p.m., Deo unintentionally killed Dhesi in his bedroom with the firearm he was carrying that evening. When he went to remove the firearm from the right front pocket of his sweatpants, the firearm discharged a bullet, striking Dhesi in the left temple of her head.

Instead of calling 911 or an ambulance, Deo called an acquaintance, which set off a flurry of calls between four people related or known to Deo. An unknown person came to the home shortly after.

The court heard that Deo wrapped Dhesi’s body in a blood-soaked comforter and put it and other bloody items in the back of her father’s BMW SUV that she had driven to his house. He then drove the car to a quiet Surrey street, drenched it in diesel and set it on fire. Two individuals picked Deo up in a different vehicle.

Dhesi’s body was discovered in a burned-out SUV in the 18700 block of 24 Avenue in Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jeanne Watchuk said if it wasn’t for a fast-acting security guard who called 911 to report the fire, Dhesi’s body and the vehicle would have been completely destroyed. Instead, investigators were able to quickly determine Dhesi’s identity and how she was killed.

A number of Deo’s family members were also charged in the case. His brother, Gurvinder, and another relative, Talwinder Khun Khun, were accused of being accessories after the fact.

They were alleged to have done a number of things that amounted to helping Harjot cover up the crime, including moving and burning a mattress from the crime scene, helping to dispose of the gun, and getting rid of surveillance footage.

The judge acquitted both men, finding that the Crown had not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the pair both knew of the crime and helped to cover it up.

“It is possible that Harjot phoned his brother, immediately confessed to the manslaughter of Ms. Dhesi, and requested the assistance of Gurvinder and Talwinder to escape liability,” Justice Jeanne E. Watchuk wrote.

“I find that the totality of the evidence viewed logically and in light of human experience has not proven that the only reasonable inference is that the accuseds are guilty … I have found that it is not proven that the accuseds had actual knowledge of the manslaughter committed by Harjot, or that they acted for the purpose of assisting Harjot.”

Deo’s mother and sister were also charged as accessories after the fact. The charges against his sister were stayed, while his mother pleaded guilty to willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer and was sentenced to a conditional discharge, with 12 months of probation and a $200 victim surcharge.