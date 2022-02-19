Have you seen Amita Minhas

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a woman who has gone missing in Newton.

Amita MINHAS was last seen on February 16, 2022 around 10:00 am in the 12800 block of 72B Avenue in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Amita MINHAS is described as a 36 year old South Asian female, 5’4” tall, 110 lbs. She has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description at this time. (See attached picture)

Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2022-24319.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.