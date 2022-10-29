Help keep trick-or-treaters safe from cannabis this Halloween.

BC government says, “To ensure B.C.’s trick-or-treaters do not get an unintended surprise this Halloween, parents and caregivers should be alert and check their little ghost’s or goblin’s candy and treats to ensure no cannabis products were accidentally handed out. The dangers posed to young people by illegal, colourful packaging are frequently compounded by a high THC concentration in the unregulated product. “We count on parents and all those who choose to consume cannabis to help keep kids safe. Illegal cannabis often comes in bright and colourful packaging designed to look like popular candy that kids love to get this time of year,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “It is also important to remember that legal cannabis products can still be attractive to children, and it’s critical for people to put away, lock up and safely store any cannabis products they may have been using – especially edible varieties that could look enticing to young children.” Photo credit: BC Office of the Fire Commissioner