Help United Way BC’s Period Promise campaign to fight period poverty

BURNABY: It’s always pricey to have your period, but with current inflation, it’s more expensive than ever before. Period poverty is more widespread than is commonly known. United Way British Columbia (United Way BC) – working with communities in BC’s Interior, Lower Mainland and Central & Northern Vancouver Island, has launched its 2023 Period Promise campaign from May 16 to June 13 to fight period poverty.

United Way BC is calling on British Columbians to match last year’s collection record of over 700,000 menstrual products. This goal can be achieved through a combination of financial and product donations. British Columbians can tackle period poverty by giving financially, donating period products, or organizing their own Period Promise campaign.

The campaign is presented by Pacific Blue Cross in partnership with CUPE Local 1816,

At least half of people who menstruate will struggle with access to products at some point in their lives – and with the rising costs of basic goods, this amount is increasing.

As Per United Way’s research as seen in the Period Promise Final Report , 26% of people who menstruate in BC say that they had gone through a period without having menstrual products available to them.

Not having access to menstrual products is an isolating factor: 18% of respondents indicated that they missed school, 22% work, 29% community events, and 27% social events when they didn’t have access.

Also nearly 75% of respondents indicated that having access to products at community organizations allows them to be more engaged in their community.

