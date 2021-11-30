Here’s how Elon Musk responded after Parag Agrawal became Twitter CEO

Parag Agrawal, an alumnus of IIT-Bombay and Stanford University, was appointed as the new CEO of Twitter on Monday, after his predecessor and also social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the post.After Indian-origin Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as Twitter’s new CEO, his Tesla counterpart Elon Musk gave a shout out to “Indian talent”.

“USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!,” Elon Musk said in a reply to a tweet by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, who through this handle, highlighted that six US tech giants are now run by Indian-origin CEOs.

“Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter are run by CEOs who grew up in India. It is wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world; it is a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!),” Collison tweeted.