High Potency Fentanyl Alert in North Surrey

Surrey RCMP is warning the public of a batch of high potency Fentanyl circulating and reminding people using street drugs to take appropriate precautions.

“It has come to the attention of Surrey RCMP that there is high potency Fentanyl circulating in the North Surrey area, which increases the risk of overdose,” said Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP.

Street doses of Fentanyl can come in various different forms including a variety of colours and textures or pressed into a pill form that can resemble legitimate prescription drugs.

stopoverdose.gov.bc.ca/about(opens in a new tab)

The potency of Fentanyl can vary significantly, even if you have bought it from the same dealer and it looks the same, it may not be.

In light of the potent Fentanyl circulating, Surrey RCMP is reminding people who use drugs never use alone, to carry Narcan and to use Safepoint located at 2-10681 135A Street.

If you see someone, who you think may be overdosing, call 911. There is a Good Samaritan Law in place to protect drug users from prosecution for simple drug possession charges.

Fraser Health offers harm reduction services including Drug Checking. Some additional resources can be found on the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions as well as through the provincial harm reduction program Toward the Heart.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can contact the B.C. Alcohol and Drug Information and Referral Service Line at 1-800-663-1441 to find services available to you.