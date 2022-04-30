Himmat by Gavan Cheema premieres at The Cultch Historic Theatre

Himmat is a humorous and heartwarming narrative in Punjabi and English delving into the world of a father and daughter born generations and miles apart. It is a gut-wrenchingly honest depiction of a working-class family’s struggle with addiction and labour. Told through flashbacks and set in Surrey Memorial Hospital, Himmat takes audiences on a journey exploring the complexities of family history and immigration. As secrets are revealed, Banth and Ajit unpack their memories, discovering how family dynamics and relationships change over time. It is a story about resilience and redemption.
Premiere Credits:
* Playwright: Gavan Cheema
* Actors: Gavan Cheema, Munish Sharma, Veenu Sandhu
* Director: Paneet Singh
* Stage Manager: Yvonne Yip
* Dramaturg: Tim Carlson
* Sound and Projection Designer: David Mesiha
* Sound Assistant: Cindy Kao
* Lighter Designer: Parjad Sharifi
* Set Designer: Kimira Reddy
* Costume Designer: ElikaMojtabaei
* Translator: Paneet Singh
* Photos by: Wendy D Photography
Presented by Theatre Conspiracy in partnership with South Asian Arts Society.
Dates: May 5 – 16, 2022
Location: The Cultch Historic Theatre, 1895 Venables St, Vancouver (map)
Tickets: thecultch.com/event/himmat