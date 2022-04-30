Himmat by Gavan Cheema premieres at The Cultch Historic Theatre

Himmat is a humorous and heartwarming narrative in Punjabi and English delving into the world of a father and daughter born generations and miles apart. It is a gut-wrenchingly honest depiction of a working-class family’s struggle with addiction and labour. Told through flashbacks and set in Surrey Memorial Hospital, Himmat takes audiences on a journey exploring the complexities of family history and immigration. As secrets are revealed, Banth and Ajit unpack their memories, discovering how family dynamics and relationships change over time. It is a story about resilience and redemption.

Premiere Credits:

* Playwright: Gavan Cheema

* Actors: Gavan Cheema, Munish Sharma, Veenu Sandhu

* Director: Paneet Singh

* Stage Manager: Yvonne Yip

* Dramaturg: Tim Carlson

* Sound and Projection Designer: David Mesiha

* Sound Assistant: Cindy Kao

* Lighter Designer: Parjad Sharifi

* Set Designer: Kimira Reddy

* Costume Designer: ElikaMojtabaei

* Translator: Paneet Singh

* Photos by: Wendy D Photography

Presented by Theatre Conspiracy in partnership with South Asian Arts Society.

Dates: May 5 – 16, 2022

Location: The Cultch Historic Theatre, 1895 Venables St, Vancouver (map)

Tickets: thecultch.com/event/himmat