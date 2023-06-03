Hindi Literary Society organizes Children’s Hindi Competition

The Hindi Literary Society of Canada organized Hindi Baal Pratiyogita (Competition) on May 21,223 at Shanti Niketan, Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey. It was open to all.

President Acharya Dwivedi welcomed all and introduced the young and talented MC Gunjan Thakur who is the secretary of the Society. She invited President, VP Reshma Misra and chief guest Mr. Surjeet Singh, Consul of India for igniting the lamps. A bouquet was presented to Surjit Singh by Dwivedi and senior member of the Board Bina Jain. The Consul addressed the participants.

There were three categories: I Below 9 years age II Below 13 years and III Up to 15 years. The cash prizes were sponsored by Bina Jain, Madhu Varshney, Preeti Grover and Deepa Sharma for the winners First, Second and Third of each category and Kanti Dwivedi and Pushplata Sharma to all non-winners, and. Dr Geeta Sharma distributed the gifts.

The competitors, with their full enthusiasm and confidence presented poems, song or short stories. The judges Harish Masand, Pushplata Sharma and Geeta Sharma felt that competition was tough. The results were declared by the President Dwivedi, and the first prize was handed over by Bina Jain, second by Madhu Varshney and third by Priti Grover. The certificate of appreciation was given to all participants. Seema Malik, the treasurer thanked the chief guest, participants, parents, teachers, members of the Board of Mandir and Hindi Parishad.

Nina Pandey who sponsored the food for children distributed the vegetarian -enjoyable pizza.