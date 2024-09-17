Hundreds of new homes, amenities announced near Surrey Langley Skytrain

Province has purchased 14 properties around Surrey Langley SkyTrain project providing a land footprint of approximately 1.6 hectares (four acres) for both the station site and accompanying development.

It is estimated the project will deliver at least 700 homes and include potential for amenities, such as retail and commercial space, child care and educational services, as well as active-transportation connections. Over the next decade, the Province plans to support transit-friendly neighbourhoods at all eight new stations along the Surrey Langley SkyTrain route.

“From the beginning of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain planning process, we recognized the tremendous potential to include housing and amenities for people near these station locations,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We made the necessary legislative changes so we could buy land to support transit-oriented developments along the route, and today’s announcement is the latest example of us delivering on that promise.”

Legislation passed in November 2023 requires municipalities to designate transit-oriented development areas within 800 metres of SkyTrain stations and 400 metres of major bus exchanges.

The Province will work on the redevelopment with key stakeholders to advance the project. This includes work to prepare the property for mixed-use residential buildings and to ensure the development will deliver both market and below-market homes.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre, the first rapid-transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years. Once complete, the project will provide high-quality and low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and across Metro Vancouver.

The location of 152 Street Station is a key transit connection in the region with average daily bus ridership of 27,000 for routes crossing this intersection. It’s also been identified as a growth area under the City of Surrey’s Fleetwood plan.

This is the fourth transit-oriented development the Province has announced in recent months, following projects in Port Moody (Moody Centre), Saanich (Uptown) and North Vancouver (ICBC headquarters). All four are made possible by 2022 amendments to the Transportation Act that allow the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to acquire land near transit hubs to develop housing and amenities, helping create vibrant communities.

Housing development will begin to take shape upon completion of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension.