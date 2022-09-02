Hundreds Struggling With “Superbug” In UK To Be Given Faecal Transplants: Report

As hundreds of patients are battling from a difficult-to-treat superbug, faecal transplants will be made available to them in order to treat their infections. The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK is planning to use gut bacteria extracted from healthy donor’s faeces to treat these patients with the transplant, said a report from The

The health regulator, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), has given a green signal for a Faecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) to be made available to patients who have failed two or more rounds of Clostridium difficile (C.diff) treatment, the outlet further said.

By introducing a variety of gut bacteria and other micro-organisms from healthy donor’s faecal matter into the recipient’s stomach, the ground-breaking therapy seeks to restore a healthy population of gut bacteria in sick individuals.

According to , people who have been taking antibiotics are frequently affected by the bacteria C.diff, which can cause diarrhoea.